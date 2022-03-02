Real Madrid would be glad to see the back of £100m transfer flop who needs to leave for 2022 World Cup spot

Real Madrid will reportedly be more than happy to see the back of expensive transfer flop Eden Hazard. 

Hazard, who signed from Chelsea in 2019 for an initial fee of £89m with potential to rise above £150m, has failed to live up to the expectations set on him following the move.

The Belgian international is hoovering up net wages worth around 15 million Euros at Madrid, and according to a report from AS, Madrid would gladly see the back of the winger if it meant they could free up this wage space with the impending arrival of new high profile attackers such as Kylian Mbappe expected in the summer.

Madrid are not the only party involved who would benefit from a severance of ways in the summer.

Hazard is under serious threat of not being able to earn a spot in the Belgian national team’s squad in the Qatar World Cup, and unless he is able to prove his form and fitness at club level he may not earn a spot in Roberto Martinez’s squad for November’s tournament.

He has managed just 877 minutes of football this season, managing just a single goal all season.

These days Hazard is rated at just £16.2m, a far cry from the value he commanded when he was seen as one of the best in the world while at Chelsea.

