Report – Man United gazump Barcelona's offer by agreeing to double defender's wage

Manchester United FC
After seeing Raphael Varane make an almost seamless transition from Real Madrid, Manchester United are reportedly keen to turn their attention back to La Liga in search of another centre-back.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV, who have sensationally claimed the Red Devils are trying to sign Ronald Araujo.

Araujo, 22, has been with Barcelona since he made a £4.2m switch from Urguyan side Boston River in 2018.

However, after being promoted to the side’s senior first-team in 2020, Araujo has now begun establishing himself as a prominent first-team player.

Having already started in 15 La Liga games so far this season, it is clear to see that Araujo is hugely important to manager Xavi’s long-term plans but with his contract expiring next summer, the 22-year-old’s future has been cast into doubt.

Ronald Araujo in action for Barcelona.

According to a recent claim made on El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona have been attempting to extend the defender’s deal – offering him a deal worth £3.3m-per year.


Although the Red Devils are believed to be sounding out a new defender, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has remained fiercely loyal to first-choice centre-back and club captain Harry Maguire, who has come under intense fire in recent months.

“In the past two games, yeah he had some weaker moments,” Rangnick told reporters last month (as quoted by Sky Sports).

“Against Southampton and when we conceded the goal at Burnley, but he’s our captain and I don’t see any reason to change that.”

