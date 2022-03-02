Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has confirmed he will be selling the club.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Abramovich addressed speculation he would be selling the club, and confirmed such reports were indeed true.

The Russian oligarch had recently handed control of the club to Chelsea’s charity trust. But now amidst rumours he would be selling the club he has now confirmed he will end his 19-year tenure as owner of The Blues.

In his statement he said: “I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners.”

It is a massive shock to Chelsea, who will now be on the hunt for a new owner.

Abramovich reportedly wants a colossal £4billion to sell Chelsea, with billionaire duo Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly said to be preparing a bid to buy from him.

Luckily for them, Abramovich will not be asking for any of the loans he has provided the club with to be repaid.

He added in his statement: “The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club.

“Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery.”

He described the statement as “incredibly difficult” for him and said he hoped he will be able to visit Stamford Bridge again in order to say goodbye in person.

Since taking over the club in 2003, Abramovich has gone on to complete a clean sweep of footballing trophies, becoming just the fifth club to win every trophy available to them when they won the Club World Cup earlier this year.