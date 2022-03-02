Roman Abramovich could sell Chelsea this month as Russian seeks UK exit

Chelsea is facing a hugely uncertain future as Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich looks to sell the club.

Following Russia’s decision to invade the Ukraine last Thursday, Abramovich, a uber-wealthy oligarch worth over £9bn (Forbes), is under mounting pressure to offload Chelsea due to his connections to President Vladimir Putin.

The London-based club is now understood to be up for sale with Abramovich valuing the Champions League holders at a staggering £3bn.

Swiss business tycoon Hansjorg Wyss recently revealed he is has been offered the chance to buy Chelsea.

“Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England, he also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly,” Wyss told Swiss newspaper Blick (as quoted by Sky Sports).

“I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich. I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much.

“You know, Chelsea owe him £2billion. But Chelsea has no money. As of today, we don’t know the exact selling price.