Chelsea could be set to undergo its biggest transformation since the beginning of the century.

Following Russia’s decision to invade the Ukraine last week, billionaire Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is now under mounting pressure to sell the London-based club or risk facing devastating financial sanctions.

The Russian oligarch, who is worth over a staggering £9bn (Forbes), is understood to have close connections to President Vladimir Putin and with tensions rising in the Ukraine, Abramovich could now look to offload UK-based assets, including Chelsea Football Club.

Swiss billionaire business tycoon Horsjerb Wyss recently announced that he has already been offered the chance to buy Abramovich out.

“Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England, he also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly,” Wyss told Swiss newspaper Blick (as quoted by Sky Sports).

“I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich. I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much.

“You know, Chelsea owe him £2billion. But Chelsea has no money. As of today, we don’t know the exact selling price.