West Ham keep close tabs on 22-year-old talent ahead of potential transfer

West Ham United reportedly want to sign Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo in the summer transfer window.

David Moyes could do with more quality up front next season, as his side have been a little overly reliant on Michail Antonio in that area of the pitch.

Semenyo is now emerging as a serious option for West Ham, with the 22-year-old scoring five goals in the Championship so far this season.

Some Hammers fans might want the club to aim a little higher, but it seems likely that Semenyo is a young player with the potential to improve a lot in the next few years, as someone like Jarrod Bowen has.

The English starlet has great pace and work rate up front, and one imagines if he worked on his finishing he could be a quality Premier League player before too long.

West Ham probably need to ensure there are also other more proven options being looked at ahead of next season.

