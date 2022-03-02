Tottenham ace’s agent in talks over summer transfer away

Tottenham goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini is reportedly expected to leave the club this summer, with Lazio supposedly interested in a deal.

The 26-year-old hasn’t seen much playing time for Spurs so far, failing to make an appearance in the Premier League so far.

Gollini’s agent already seems to be working on a move away for his client, according to reports in Italy, as cited by Sport Witness.

The Italy international is on loan at Tottenham from Atalanta and it already seems like there’s little prospect of him staying beyond this season, with Lazio keen to snap him up once this loan comes to an end.

With Hugo Lloris still the undisputed number one for THFC, it’s not too surprising that Gollini has struggled to make much of an impact.

It now surely makes sense for Gollini to get out of north London and try to revive his career in Serie A.

