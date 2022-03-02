Two Ukrainian footballers killed during Russian attacks in Kyiv, FIFPRO confirms

FIFPRO have released a statement confirming that two footballers in Ukraine have lost their lives during the attacks from the Russian military.

Vitalii Sapylo, 21, and Dmytro Martynenko, 25, have become the first confirmed footballing casualties during the Russian invasion, with the pair both killed in Kyiv.

Sapylo played for Karpaty Lviv, a second division team, and was killed amid the violent scenes we’ve witnessed in the Ukrainian capital in the last few days.

Martynenko was an amateur footballer for FC Gostomel, and is reported to have died alongside his mother when their apartment block was destroyed by bombs.

The statement from FIFPO on their deaths reads: “Our thoughts are with the families, friends and team-mates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko, football’s first reported losses in this war. May they both rest in peace.”

Former Chelsea and AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko has spoken out against the violence we’re seeing in his native Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of the Milan Derby, he said: “Dear Italian friends, I ask you from San Siro to give your support for peace in Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian people want peace, because peace has no borders, because what unites us must be stronger than what divides us.

“Let us stop this war together. I embrace you all.”