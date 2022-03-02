Video: Armando Broja dances through the West Ham defence to secure victory

Armando Broja sealed the victory for Southampton with a fantastic finish, after dancing through the West Ham defence.

Broja picked up the ball outside the box, darting through multiple West Ham defenders, before dribbling past Kurt Zouma and expertly finishing past the goalkeeper.

The Chelsea loanee came off the bench for Southampton but made an impact shortly after stepping onto the pitch.

WHAT A GOAL FROM ARMANDO BROJA pic.twitter.com/KqqHadpFDK — Chelsea Loan Army (@CFCLoanArmy_) March 2, 2022

Broja is currently on loan from Chelsea, but Thomas Tuchel may look to sell the Albanian forward, to fund other transfer targets, reports The Express.

Southampton will certainly be interested in making the deal permanent, after an impressive season so far.