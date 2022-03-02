An FA Cup upset is seriously on the cards in the Luton Town versus Chelsea game with Luton twice taking the lead against the European Champions.

The FA Cup is widely regarded as one of the best cup competitions in the world due to its ability to cause an upset.

Luton, who are sitting in sixth place in the Championship, have thus far gone toe to toe against Chelsea in every department, and have thus far managed to grind Chelsea down and head into half-time with the lead.

Defender Reece Burke rose highest at a corner inside two minutes to nod the home side into the lead before Chelsea managed to get themselves an equaliser through Saul Niguez.

Chelsea had plenty of chances to go ahead after that, showcasing the teams immense quality and causing a number of problems for Luton sub goalie Harry Isted, who is making his first appearance of the season following an injury to Jed Steer.

However, with Isted able to deny the likes of Romelu Lukaku from capitalising on the visitors superiority, Harry Cornick then ran through on goal after some shocking defending from Malang Sarr and poked Luton back in front.

This all comes following the news Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has put the club up for sale.

Pictures from The FA Cup and BBC