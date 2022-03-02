The publishers of the popular football video game FIFA 22, EA Sports, have announced the removal of the Russian national team and all clubs from the game.

The announcement comes as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement on their Twitter page, EA Sports FIFA said: “EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine.

“In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated processes to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from EA Sports FIFA products including; FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online.”

A number of footballs governing bodies have taken stern action in protest of Russia’s military actions, including UEFA removing all Russian sides from European competitions this season.

Other sports have also cancelled events which were set to take place in Russia, such as Formula 1 deciding to not hold the Russian Grand Prix set to take place in December in light of the Ukraine invasion.

Following it’s release, publishers EA Sports declared the game had an active player base of over nine million players across all of its platforms and systems which include Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

It showcases the wide reach of the game, and how impactful it can be on a younger audience who will likely take a lot of inspiration from the game.