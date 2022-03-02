Legendary Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko has called for an end to Russian aggression in Ukraine, describing the current situation as “terrible.”

Shevchenko was speaking to Sky Sports News earlier today about the conflict in Ukraine, which began last week when Russia launched an invasion of the country.

The 45-year-old striker said he was proud to be Ukrainian, but described the current events of the conflict in his country as “terrible”, recalling details of people and children dying in Kyiv he has been told from his sister and mother who refused to flee their homeland.

Shevchenko played 77 games for Chelsea who have just been confirmed to be up for sale, scoring 22 goals. He is mainly known for his time with AC Milan, where he scored 175 times in 322 games, winning the 2004 Ballon d’Or and the 2002/03 Champions League among other accolades.

You can watch the full video below.

? "I'm so proud to be Ukrainian." ?? Andriy Shevchenko sends a heartfelt message to the people of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/AIU28GvChx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 2, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports