Lukas Rupp has given Norwich City some late hope of causing an upset against Liverpool in the FA Cup. 

Rupp scored from a long-ranged effort by catching Alisson partly off of his line and shooting into the bottom corner beyond the Brazilian stoppers reach.

He was unopposed by the Liverpool defenders and was allowed to carry the ball forward before letting his shot loose. It was the Norwich man’s last action before being substituted.

Norwich are pushing for an equaliser and if not for an Alisson save in the 85th minute The Canaries would have their equaliser.

You can watch the full video below.

