Video: Romain Perraud scores long-range stunner to give Southampton the lead

Romain Perraud opened the scoring for Southampton from range, leaving West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola with absolutely no chance.

Southampton took the lead in the FA Cup against West Ham, after a thunderous striker from Perraud, scoring his first goal for the club he signed for last year.

Romain Perraud'dan uzak mesafeden mükemmel bir gol? 31' Southampton 1-0 West Ham United pic.twitter.com/Kw5fp9bfWf — Tivibu Spor ?? (@tivibuspor) March 2, 2022

Que golaço do Perraud ?pic.twitter.com/ew6R2VNpiF — GoncaloDias17 ?? (@goncalo_diass17) March 2, 2022

Southampton made nine changes from their last game against Norwich, with the tight schedule forcing Ralph Hasenhuttl into resting players. Perraud was on the bench in Southampton’s previous game but will be hoping to start more regularly after that magnificent goal. The Frenchman scored three goals for Brest last season, so will be hoping to add to his tally in England.