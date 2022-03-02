Video: Romain Perraud scores long-range stunner to give Southampton the lead

Southampton FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Romain Perraud opened the scoring for Southampton from range, leaving West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola with absolutely no chance.

Southampton took the lead in the FA Cup against West Ham, after a thunderous striker from Perraud, scoring his first goal for the club he signed for last year.

 

More Stories / Latest News
£50m Manchester United star set to be axed in the summer
Fabrizio Romano drops alarming claim at Jesse Marsch appointment
Video: Legendary Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko calls for an end to Russia aggression in Ukraine

Southampton made nine changes from their last game against Norwich, with the tight schedule forcing Ralph Hasenhuttl into resting players. Perraud was on the bench in Southampton’s previous game but will be hoping to start more regularly after that magnificent goal. The Frenchman scored three goals for Brest last season, so will be hoping to add to his tally in England.

More Stories Romain Perraud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.