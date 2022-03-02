Chelsea have finally managed to make their quality count against Championship side Luton after Romelu Lukaku put them ahead for the first time.

Two first half goals had seen Luton take the lead twice, with shocking defending the main culprit for both the goals.

However, Chelsea managed to come out in the second half and have made their quality count.

Timo Werner bagged an equaliser before setting up Lukaku for a tap in and Chelsea’s third. But with no VAR in this game, the outcome of the goal may have been different with Lukaku appearing to be on the border of being offside or not.

