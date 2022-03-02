Video: Romelu Lukaku gives Chelsea the lead v Luton despite tight offside call

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have finally managed to make their quality count against Championship side Luton after Romelu Lukaku put them ahead for the first time. 

Two first half goals had seen Luton take the lead twice, with shocking defending the main culprit for both the goals.

However, Chelsea managed to come out in the second half and have made their quality count.

Timo Werner bagged an equaliser before setting up Lukaku for a tap in and Chelsea’s third. But with no VAR in this game, the outcome of the goal may have been different with Lukaku appearing to be on the border of being offside or not.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United to miss out on big target despite price tag of just €35m
Arsenal advised to sign Manchester City star
Video: Chelsea make life difficult for themselves with shocking defending for Luton double in FA Cup

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from the FA Cup and BBC

More Stories Luton Town FC Romelu Lukaku Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.