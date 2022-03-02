Roy Keane and Ian Wright shared their fair share of battles on the pitch, and retirement hasn’t stopped them from continuing their rivalry.

The Manchester United and Arsenal legends shared a frosty exchange where Keane labelled Wright as childish following an admission he touched the infamous “This is Anfield” sign.

The pair were pundits for ITV’s coverage of Liverpool v Norwich City in the last 16 of the FA Cup, and the show began with both being asked whether they touched the sign.

Wright admitted he did touch the sign due to it being iconic, with Keane labelling the act childish and questioning the practicality behind the act.

You can watch the full video below.