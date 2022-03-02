Arsenal and Chelsea on alert for potential transfer of in-form wonderkid

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly both eyeing up aa potential transfer deal for Villarreal wonderkid Yeremi Pino this summer.

The 19-year-old has been on fire recently, scoring a remarkable four goals in one game as his side beat Espanyol in La Liga, and it’s hardly surprising that he’s made Europe’s top clubs stand up and take notice.

Arsenal have been linked with Pino in the past, and now it’s claimed that the Gunners are joined by Chelsea in pursuing the Spanish wonderkid.

Pino looks like a hugely exciting attacking player who would clearly strengthen Mikel Arteta’s side, with the club in urgent need of an upgrade on the inconsistent Nicolas Pepe.

Yeremi Pino celebrates a goal for Villarreal
Chelsea will also surely be looking to strengthen in attack this summer, with the likes of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech not being entirely convincing at Stamford Bridge.

One imagines Pino will want Champions League football if he leaves Villarreal, so Chelsea might be a better option than him for Arsenal, who haven’t finished in the top four for nearly six years.

