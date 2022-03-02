Leicester City and Premier League rivals battling to sign Championship wonderkid

Leicester City are reportedly up against Premier League rivals Brighton in the race to seal the transfer of Millwall wonderkid Zak Lovelace.

The 16-year-old has shown real promise in his career so far, impressing at youth level and already playing in the first-team for Championship outfit Millwall.

It’s fair to say that Lovelace could soon be playing at an even higher level as Premier League sides show a strong interest in trying to snap him up.

Leicester are leading the race for the England teenager, but the Leicester Mercury claim that Brighton could also be in the running for him in the summer.

Leicester looks like a good destination for a young player like Lovelace, with the Foxes often doing well to identify talented young players and turning them into superstars.

It’s clear Lovelace has a high ceiling, so his next move could be crucial for his development.

He’ll surely be aware of the fine work Leicester have done with trusting and developing youngsters in the past.