Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke could be set for an exit from the Premier League after falling out of favour.

Benteke had begun the season as a crucial player in new manager Patrick Viera’s system, starting 10 of The Eagles first 15 Premier League games.

However, he has not started in the league since January 1st and has been an unused substitute in each of their last five games.

A report from Belgian outlet DH claims Benteke could push for an exit in the summer after seeing himself fall down the Palace pecking order.

Benteke signed a new deal with the South London side in the summer which would take him to 2023, but seeing as Palace are moving in a new direction under Viera, they likely feel Benteke is a player they no longer need to rely on for their style of play.

The former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker has scored 86 goals across his Premier League career, hitting 35 of these in 158 appearances with current club Palace, who he joined from Liverpool in 2016.

The 31-year-old blows hot and cold with his finishing. Being capable of both great technical prowess and acute finishing and wasteful finishing in equal measure.