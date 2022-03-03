Germany seize $600m superyacht owned by Russian billionaire with ties to Everton & Arsenal

Germany have reportedly seized the $600million yacht of Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov amid ongoing sanctions against the country following their invasion of Ukraine.

Usmanov is one of a number of oligarchs who looks set to be targeted as the West look to hit Russia financially, with the Guardian reporting that the former Arsenal shareholder has had his superyacht seized.

The 68-year-old is currently involved with Everton, with his company sponsoring the Toffees’ training ground, while club owner Farhad Moshiri is also the chairman of his company USM Holdings.

It will be interesting to see what else happens with Usmanov, and how it impacts Everton in the near future.

Chelsea are also feeling the impact of sanctions against Russia, forcing their owner Roman Abramovich to put the club up for sale.

As reported by BBC Sport, Abramovich has confirmed he will be looking for buyers for the Blues after nearly 20 years at Stamford Bridge.