Wednesday evening’s FA Cup fourth round fixture against Southampton saw West Ham United dumped out of the prestigious competition following a heavy 3-1 defeat.

Goals from Roman Perraud, James Ward-Prowse and Armando Broja were enough to down the Hammers, despite a second-half consolation from Michail Antonio.

Although David Moyes’ men were far from at their best at St Mary’s on Wednesday, one player who stood out was midfielder and club captain Declan Rice.

Assessing the England international’s latest showing, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown, who spoke to BBC Sport, said: “Declan Rice has improved.

“He’s got really good pace and drives forward. People are comparing him to Steven Gerrard.

“He’s calm with his passing. He’s growing in stature.”