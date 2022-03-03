Juventus chief Pavel Nedved has heaped praise onto January signing Dusan Vlahovic after his superb start to life at the club since joining from Fiorentina.

The Serbia international looked unplayable for Fiorentina in the first half of this season, and it’s little surprise that a number of top clubs were interested in him before he moved to Juve.

As noted by the Daily Mirror, Vlahovic could’ve ended up at Arsenal, and there’s no doubt he would have been a dream replacement for the departing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal remain short of quality up front and will surely spend big on a new centre-forward in the summer, but for now they’ll have to look on at Vlahovic and think about what they missed out on.

Painfully for the Gooners, Nedved is absolutely raving about the 22-year-old’s potential, describing him as being in a similar vein to Cristiano Ronaldo.

As quoted by the Mirror, Nedved said of Vlahovic: “I’ll be honest, Vlahovic surprised me too. There are comparisons to some of the tops like Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I knew he was a very good player, but he was born in 2000 and if he continues with this mentality, he can really do great things.

“I am convinced the future belongs to him. He is really intelligent, knows how to prepare for games, is very humble and that is so important for a player to become a champion. He really is on the right track.

“It is really nice when these young players who are hungry and humble come to ask you for advice. You feel useful.”