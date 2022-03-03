Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to seal the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets this summer.

The Spain international’s future at the Nou Camp looks in some doubt, with the MLS a possible destination for the veteran midfielder.

Guardiola is aware of Busquets’ situation and is now ready to try to bring his former player to Man City ahead of next season, according to El Nacional.

The report suggests that Guardiola feels he has never worked with a pivot player as good as Busquets, even though he’s had several other world class names like Rodri at the Etihad Stadium, and Javi Martinez during his time as Bayern Munich manager.

City fans would surely be excited to see a big name like Busquets joining them next season, with the 33-year-old surely still up there with the best in Europe in his position.

Busquets has spent his entire career so far at Barca, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League.

He certainly has it in him to fit Guardiola’s style of football perfectly, and his experience might just give MCFC a bit more of an edge when it comes to competing for that elusive Champions League title.