Club chief in London to finalise Chelsea transfer raid, despite Blues’ efforts to force U-turn

Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany is reportedly in London to finalise a transfer deal for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen.

The Denmark international will be out of contract with the Blues at the end of this season, and it seems Barcelona are closing in on luring him to the Nou Camp.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Catalan giants are now wrapping this deal up, despite Chelsea working hard until the last minute to try to persuade Christensen to change his mind and stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old has been a key player under Thomas Tuchel and it will surely be hard to replace him once he moves on.

This is a particular concern for Chelsea while they also have key defenders Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta also both coming towards the ends of their contracts this summer.

CFC could end up spending a fortune to replace these players who could all leave for nothing.

One replacement could be Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, who has been strongly linked with Chelsea by Todo Fichajes and others.