Conor McGregor drops strong hint at interest in buying Chelsea FC for £3bn

Conor McGregor appears to have a serious interest in discussing buying Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich.

The wealthy Russian has had to put the club up for sale amid fears that he could be sanctioned by the UK government due to his country’s recent invasion of Ukraine.

It remains to be seen who might end up taking Chelsea over next, but it seems UFC star McGregor would be keen to be the new owner of the west London giants.

See below for McGregor’s tweet, tagging Chelsea and saying he wishes to explore this, attaching a screen grab of a WhatsApp chat discussing buying the Blues for £3billion…

As noted in a report from the Daily Mirror, however, the 33-year-old Irishman almost certainly doesn’t have enough money to afford Chelsea.

They claim McGregor’s net worth is around £135m, so although he’s a very wealthy man, he would surely need to get other investors involved if he was really serious about taking over from Abramovich.