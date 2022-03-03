Crystal Palace in race to sign highly-rated Championship midfielder

Several Premier League sides are reportedly in the running to sign Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James.

That’s according to a recent report from TeamTALK, who claims the Blues’ central midfielder is wanted by as many as six top-flight teams, including Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

James, 17, joined Birmingham City’s youth academy a few years ago but was promoted to their senior first-team just over six months ago.

After making his first-team debut earlier this season, the teenager has since gone on to feature in 18 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to two goals along the way.

Despite being valued by the Blues’ coaching setup and having a contract that is set to run until 2024, James, who has impressed massively, is understood to be wanted by Everton, Wolves, Southampton, West Ham, Brighton and Palace.