Real Madrid considering surprise transfer swoop for improved Manchester United star

Manchester United FC
Real Madrid are reportedly exploring a number of options to strengthen at right-back this summer, with Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot under consideration.

According to El Nacional, Dalot is just one of a number of options being considered by Los Blancos, and there’s some suggestion that they’re unsure it would be easy to negotiate a deal for the Portugal international.

Dalot went out on loan to AC Milan last season and impressed a great deal, and though he hasn’t always been first choice for Man Utd this term, he’s shown signs of improvement.

The Red Devils would probably do well to keep hold of the 22-year-old, as he provides more in attack than the inconsistent Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Diogo Dalot in action for Manchester United
Dalot could do well at Madrid, however, as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, even if he’s far from the biggest name in world football.

Real like their ‘Galactico’ signings, but Dalot might be a reasonable option even if he won’t cost a blockbuster fee or arrive with much fanfare.

