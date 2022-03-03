Eddie Howe preparing mass Newcastle exodus as seven players set for sale

Newcastle United are likely to replicate their January spending again in the summer.

After going on a formidable run, which includes four wins from their last five Premier League outings, the Magpies have now put themselves in a great position to beat the drop.

Currently sitting in 14th place in the Premier League table, four points above the relegation zone, the Geordies, guided by boss Eddie Howe, have undoubtedly turned their season around.

However, although set to bring in many more new faces, several current first-team players are rumoured to heading the other way.

That’s according to a recent report from TalkSPORT, who claims Howe is prepared to sell as many as seven senior players.

The names on the English manager’s offload list are thought to include: Jamal Lewis, Miguel Almiron, Federico Fernandez, Dwight Gayle, Emil Krafth, Matt Ritchie and Ciaran Clark.

