The draw for the next round of the FA Cup has been made, giving us some interesting ties in the process.

Premier League leaders Manchester City, Champions of Europe Chelsea and newly crowned Carabao Cup winners Liverpool have all avoided one another in the draw for the sixth round.

However, there is guaranteed to be at least one all Premier League fixture, with Southampton drawing a home leg against Manchester City.

The other potential fixture depends on the result of the Everton versus Boreham Wood tonight. With Everton hoping to progress against the non-league side and into the quarter finals.

Should they progress it will end up in a clash with Crystal Palace, with both likely fancying their chances of progressing to Wembley for the first time since 2016.

Chelsea all have a tricky customer in Middlesbrough. The Boro have already caused upsets against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in consecutive rounds, and would be more than happy to add another of the ‘big six’ to their list of victories.

Liverpool will need to wait until Monday to find out whether they will face Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield.

You can see the draw below.