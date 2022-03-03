Man City blow Real Madrid & Barcelona out of the water with Erling Haaland transfer offer

Manchester City have reportedly intensified talks over a potential transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international is likely to be one of the most sought-after talents in this summer’s transfer market, but Man City may now be ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the running for his signature.

According to Todo Fichajes, City have intensified talks with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola in recent times, and are now prepared to make the 21-year-old their highest earner, with a contract offer that Real and Barca can’t match.

La Liga has been hit particularly hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, so it may well be that Spain’s big two won’t be able to attract the kind of talent they’re used to.

City will certainly hope so, as they need a big signing like Haaland up front to finally replace legendary goal-scorer Sergio Aguero.

Real Madrid also urgently need a statement signing up front, however, as they’ve still arguably failed to replace club legend Cristiano Ronaldo since he left a few years ago.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are still hurting from Lionel Messi’s departure last summer, and could do with a young goal machine like Haaland coming in to help them rebuild.

After Messi and Ronaldo, however, it would be great for English football if a talent like Haaland ended up spending his peak years in the Premier League.