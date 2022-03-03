Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs eyeing up a potential summer transfer window move for Middlesbrough’s highly-rated young winger Isaiah Jones.

The 22-year-old has really caught the eye in the Championship in recent times and could do well to make the step up to Premier League football in the near future.

In fact, he’s one of many Championship talents being tipped for a possible move to the top flight in a report from Graeme Bailey on Planet Sport.

Arsenal are said to be interested in Jones, though one imagines some fans will be calling for a bigger name than this to come in and replace the struggling Nicolas Pepe.

Planet Sport also name West Ham as potential suitors for Jones, and that could be the ideal move for him after David Moyes’ recent record of developing slightly lesser known talents.

Jarrod Bowen is perhaps the best example of that, so Jones could do well to follow in his footsteps with a move to the London Stadium.

The report also mentions Crystal Palace and Leeds United as other potential rivals for the signing of Jones this summer.