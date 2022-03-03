Jesse Marsch has already made one massive Leeds United decision

Leeds United recently confirmed that fan-favourite manager Marcelo Bielsa has departed the club and that American coach Jesse Marsch will be taking over from the South American.

Regardless of the sad ending, Bielsa’s legacy in Yorkshire is already confirmed after guiding the club back to the Premier League two seasons ago following an 18-year long absence.

However, like all good things in sport, and life – they must eventually come to an end and Bielsa’s reign at Elland Road has been no exception.

MORE: Rangnick likely to “change from his normal style” for Man United’s clash with Man City, says ex-Red Devil

Set to undergo a major change, the Whites, now led by former RB Leipzig manager Marsch, must find a way to stay in England’s top-flight following a period of disastrous form that sees them just two points above the relegation zone.

However, although there is a lot of hard work ahead of Marsch and members of his backroom, a recent statement from the club revealed that the American boss has already made one massive decision over which members of staff he wants around him.

Marsch has decided to promote Under-23 boss Mark Jackson, who was instrumental in the development of several prospects, including striker Joe Gerhardt, to the first team’s set up.

Jackson will now work alongside Marsch and fellow assistants Franz Schiemer and Cameron Toshack.