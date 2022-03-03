Arsenal look a more tempting option than Real Madrid as Arteta lines up forward transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly eager to seal the transfer of Lille striker Jonathan David this summer.

The Gunners boss urgently needs a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left the club for Barcelona in January.

Arsenal will also have both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah out of contract at the end of this season, so David makes sense as one of Arteta’s top targets.

That may be why Defensa Central report that Arsenal currently seem to be ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign the highly-rated young Canada international.

The report suggests that while David would be an important figure at Arsenal, he currently only looks to be a backup option in case other targets don’t work out for Madrid.

While it’s undoubtedly hard for top players to turn down a glamorous move to the Bernabeu, David would do well for his career progression to ensure he is playing regularly and has a team built around him.

Even if Arsenal are not the force they once were, they seem the better destination for him as things stand, as he’d clearly be a focal point in Arteta’s side for years to come.

The 22-year-old may end up being useful for Real, however, if they end up missing out on some bigger names, and losing current forward players of their own.