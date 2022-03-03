Despite only joining the club a few months ago, Antonio Conte has so far endured an up and down time at Tottenham Hotspur.

A string of damaging defeats has recently seen the hard-hitting Italian unleash his frustrations in press conferences – even going as far as to appear to be on the brink of walking away from the club.

The Lilywhites, who are currently challenging for a place in the Premier League’s top-four, find themselves five points off Man United in fourth, but with two games-in-hand.

The Londoners could have found themselves in an even better position though, had it not have been for four defeats from their last six domestic outings, including shock defeats against Wolves and Burnley.

MORE: Chelsea’s ten best signings under Roman Abramovich, featuring CL final hero Didier Drogba

In fact, so annoyed by the side’s dire form, that according to journalist Alasdair Gold, who recently spoke on the ‘Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham’ podcast, Conte threatened the side’s players with a hefty punishment if they failed to turn up in their most recent Premier League match against Leeds.

“I understand it that after that game [Burnley] he threatened the players essentially with, if they don’t beat Leeds, they’re all going to spend the time in between the Leeds and Middlesbrough match staying over at The Lodge at Hotspur Way,” Gold told listeners (05:00 – 05:57).

“If you think about it, it’s being away from your family. It’s the same as you or I, really, having to sleep over at our work every single night and then having to start the next morning.

“I’m sure it’s very nice, but it is you going to work, staying there, not seeing your children, not seeing your wife or whatever, your partner, and going straight into work.”

Thankfully, after thumping Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road, with goals coming from Matt Doherty, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski, the Londoners’ first-team were excused from spending even more time away from their loved ones.