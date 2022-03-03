Tottenham, Leeds & Newcastle United competing for transfer of in-form 21-year-old

Tottenham, Leeds and Newcastle are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter this summer.

The 21-year-old is showing himself to be an outstanding talent with his performances in the Championship, and it could be that we’ll soon be seeing him make the step up to the Premier League.

That’s according to a report from Planet Sport looking at players currently based in the Championship who have suitors in the top flight, with Lewis-Potter clearly one who could be at the centre of a major transfer battle.

Spurs are one of the names mentioned, and they’ve had success with signings like this in the past, signing Dele Alli at a young age after he impressed lower down in the football pyramid.

Leeds, meanwhile, are battling relegation this season so surely need to be planning some smart changes to their squad this summer, though signing Lewis-Potter might be trickier if they do end up going down.

If Newcastle step up their interest, they might well be in the strongest position due to their financial strength, while the project being put together at St James’ Park would surely appeal to a talented young player like this.