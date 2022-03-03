Tottenham, Leeds & Newcastle United competing for transfer of in-form 21-year-old

Hull City FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Tottenham, Leeds and Newcastle are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter this summer.

The 21-year-old is showing himself to be an outstanding talent with his performances in the Championship, and it could be that we’ll soon be seeing him make the step up to the Premier League.

That’s according to a report from Planet Sport looking at players currently based in the Championship who have suitors in the top flight, with Lewis-Potter clearly one who could be at the centre of a major transfer battle.

Spurs are one of the names mentioned, and they’ve had success with signings like this in the past, signing Dele Alli at a young age after he impressed lower down in the football pyramid.

Keane Lewis-Potter celebrates a goal for Hull City
More Stories / Latest News
“The future belongs to him” – Arsenal given idea of what they missed out on in the January transfer window
Chelsea’s ten best signings under Roman Abramovich, featuring CL final hero Didier Drogba
Ex-Liverpool star praises “crazy” signing and insists he should “100%” stay at the club

Leeds, meanwhile, are battling relegation this season so surely need to be planning some smart changes to their squad this summer, though signing Lewis-Potter might be trickier if they do end up going down.

If Newcastle step up their interest, they might well be in the strongest position due to their financial strength, while the project being put together at St James’ Park would surely appeal to a talented young player like this.

More Stories Keane Lewis-Potter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.