Georginio Wijnaldum is attracting interest from a trio of Premier League clubs, including big January spenders Newcastle United and Aston Villa. 

The Liverpool cult hero, who played a key part in Liverpool’s recent runs to a pair of Champions League finals and the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp, left The Reds in the summer after failing to agree terms to a new deal.

Wijnaldum goal v Barcelona when Liverpool came back from a 3-0 first-leg deficit.

He then proceeded to join Paris Saint-Germain, but has failed to imprint himself on the team under Mauricio Pochettino, managing just 13 league starts from a possible 26 in Ligue 1.

This lack of playing time and subsequent lack of love for his time in the French capital so far has seen interest sparked for a possible return to the Premier League.

The three main parties said to be interested in the 31-year-old are headlined by former club Newcastle and fellow January spenders Aston Villa, while West Ham United complete the three team list.

However, according to AS, while these clubs are interested in him, he would be more inclined to try a new challenge in another league, eyeing up a spot with La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

This being said, the reported 10 million Euros per year salary he makes might put off Atletico, leaving the door open for the Premier League sides who could more easily afford a wage of this size.

At the time of writing, the Dutch midfielder is rated at £22.5m as per transfermarkt. But a loan move would probably be more appealing all of the interested clubs due to his age. With his PSG contract expiring in 2024, there is still plenty of time for him to go out on loan and then try again with PSG the year after.

