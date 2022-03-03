Liverpool refusing to negotiate with Real Madrid over £72m fan-favourite

Real Madrid is believed to be in the market for a new right-back and one player the Spanish giants are big admirers of is reportedly Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

That’s according to a recent report from El Nacional, who claims Los Blancos have been forced to turn their attention to lesser established right-sided defenders after Liverpool have refused to negotiate over Alexander-Arnold.

After signing up to their youth academy all the way back in 2004, Alexander-Arnold, 23, has spent his entire professional career with the Reds.

MORE: Premier League chief responds to Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea sale + discusses broadcast contracts in Russia

Having forced his way into the side’s senior firs-team in 2016, the 23-year-old has gone on to establish himself as one of the best full-backs in world football which is reflected in his valuation which currently stands at a whopping £72m (Transfermarkt).

Best known for his attacking traits, after boasting some incredible offensive numbers, including 79 direct goal contributions in 229 games, there is no denying that Alexander-Arnold is not well up with the best right-sided full-backs to ever play the game.

Discussing how influential his attacking ability can be, Alexander-Arnold, who spoke to The Athletic earlier this year, said: “If you look at the chances created, a lot of them are coming from that inside channel rather than the wing. They are all coming from the width of the penalty area. It is a nice area to create from, as you are a lot closer to the goal. The defenders have got a lot less time to react to it and you can penetrate a lot more.

“The stand-out for me this season is my assist against Burnley (in August) — around the corner to Sadio (Mane) when Harvey (Elliott) was out wide. That just felt as natural as anything.

“There was no real talking involved, the triangle just flowed really nicely and I was able to find myself in that area and flick it around to Sadio.”

Given his stature within the club, as well as the love he receives from fans, it is no wonder that Jurgen Klopp has totally ruled out seeing the England international move to another club.