Liverpool face paying €65m to beat Chelsea to important transfer

Liverpool would reportedly have to pay big money to seal the transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay international looks a hugely promising young player after catching the eye in his time in Portugal, and Liverpool could certainly do with making some changes to their attack this summer.

Still, Nunez won’t be the easiest signing to get done, as the print edition of O Jogo, as translated by Sport Witness, state that he’ll cost around €65million, more than the Reds paid Porto for Luis Diaz in January.

Nunez has scored 23 goals in 29 games so far this season, and it seems clear he has the potential to go on and become an influential player for a bigger club and in a more competitive league.

Liverpool would surely do well to bring in Nunez as an upgrade for Roberto Firmino, who is ageing and not as prolific as he used to be.

Chelsea have also been linked with the 22-year-old in recent times, as per the print edition of Record, as translated by Sport Witness.

The Blues have problems up front right now as Romelu Lukaku has proven a disappointing signing, so Nunez could be an ideal replacement.

LFC surely need to ensure they get in ahead of their rivals, however, if they are to ensure they remain ahead of them next season.