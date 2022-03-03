Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas has heaped praise on to James Milner, insisting that the veteran Reds ace should get to stay at the club for one more year.

The 36-year-old remains a hugely important part of Jurgen Klopp’s side, helping them to victory in the recent Carabao Cup final, showing great work rate and leadership on the pitch.

Liverpool signed Milner on a free transfer from rivals Manchester City back in 2015, and Thomas admits it has to go down as “crazy” business given the success the former England international has had at Anfield.

Still, it’s not clear how much longer we’ll be seeing Milner at Liverpool as his contract is due to expire at the end of this season, though Thomas insists he should be kept around for another year.

“James Milner should 100% get another year at the club,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“He comes in and never plays a bad game. One of the most reliable players I’ve seen in any position you need to deploy him. He is good for cover and to have around the dressing room.

“Whether he would be open to that as he will probably get less minutes than this season, so I am not sure.

“He has been a great servant to the club and to get a player of that ilk for free is crazy.”