Some Manchester United players are reportedly questioning the decision to keep Harry Maguire as a regular member of the starting line up this season.

The England international has not been at his best for much of this season, and it remains a questionable call by previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make the former Leicester City man club captain.

It now seems that some of the Man Utd squad are privately questioning if Maguire should even be a first-team regular at all, according to the Times.

It remains to be seen how many players are actually seriously concerned about this, but it’s far from an ideal situation for the Red Devils as they approach the summer and look for a new manager.

Ralf Rangnick is in place as interim manager until the end of the season, and he’ll have to heal a divided dressing room in the next few months in order to give his successor a better atmosphere to be stepping into.

Even the best manager in the world is surely going to find it difficult to know how to deal with this tricky situation, with Maguire a big name and clearly an influential figure for both club and country.