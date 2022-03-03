Manchester United have reportedly taken the next step in their hunt for a new manager and have officially made contact with one of their primary candidates.

Jonathan Shrager is reporting Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has been contacted by The Red Devils in order to understand his stance on joining the club in the summer.

Ten Hag has been contacted by United to find out about his situation — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) March 3, 2022

Current interim boss Ralf Rangnick will be stepping aside into a consultancy role for the next two-years when this season ends, leaving the manager position open for a new candidate to lead to side going into next season.

United have also been linked to Mauricio Pochettino for much of this season, but according to a fan survey conducted by The Athletic earlier this season, most United fans would like to see Ten Hag take over the reigns at the club instead of the former Tottenham Hotspur coach.

According to 90min, Ten Hag is liked by Rangnick and United’s new football director John Murtough is said to have been impressed by his style of play.

The 52-year-old Dutchman has been in charge at Ajax since 2017, and has won two Eredivisie titles (a third would likely be there but a season was wiped off due to Covid-19).

He also led the club to a Champions League semi-final a few years ago, losing out in dramatic fashion to Lucas Moura’s hat-trick. He lost a number of high profile players and then rebuilt the team to allow them to win all six of their Champions League group stage games this season.