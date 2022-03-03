West Ham manager David Moyes has singled out defender Craig Dawson for poor play that allowed Southampton to score a decisive goal in last night’s game.

The Hammers were beaten 3-1 by the Saints in a hugely disappointing result, with Dawson certainly not covering himself in glory towards the end.

Moyes was clearly not at all happy afterwards as he made it clear just how angry he was that Dawson allowed Armando Broja to score.

“I’ve not seen it again, but Daws should never have let Broja get anywhere near a chance to get in on goal,” Moyes told West Ham TV after the game.

“And that’s where it starts from you know. You make a mistake or you’re in the wrong position you can get caught out, so (you get punished).

“And that’s what we were.”

West Ham are now out of the FA Cup but will hope to keep on pushing for a place in Europe for the rest of the season.