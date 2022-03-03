Newcastle United are reportedly ready to offload as many as seven of their first-team players in a major shake-up of Eddie Howe’s squad this summer.

The Magpies are under new ownership and are likely to invest heavily in new signings ahead of next season, even if they don’t manage to survive the threat of relegation to the Championship.

According to a report from Team Talk, Newcastle could make room for new players in Howe’s squad by allowing Jamal Lewis, Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark, Emil Krafth, Dwight Gayle, Miguel Almiron and Federico Fernandez to leave the club.

Most Newcastle fans would probably agree that this would be for the best, as they now need to be aiming higher if they want to follow in the footsteps of someone like Manchester City after their big-money takeover ended up turning them into a force in England and Europe.

No final decisions have been made yet, according to the report, so in theory there is a chance that one or two of these names could still have time to save their St James’ Park careers.