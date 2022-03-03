Arsenal and Leicester City are reportedly both keeping a close eye on Club Brugge star Noa Lang ahead of the summer transfer window.

The highly-rated young Netherlands international has impressed in his time in Belgium, and it could be that we’ll soon be seeing him in the Premier League.

According to Jeunes Footeux, Lang is wanted by Arsenal, with manager Mikel Arteta a particularly big fan of the player, who would likely cost something in the region of €40million.

The report also mentions Leicester as suitors for the 22-year-old, and it will be interesting to see how this saga pans out, as it probably won’t be an easy choice for the player.

Lang may well feel more tempted by Arsenal, who are the bigger name historically, and who look a realistic contender to be playing in the Champions League next season.

Leicester, however, have been a great stage for young players like Lang, with many talents coming to the King Power Stadium as relative unknowns before developing into bigger names with the Foxes.

By contrast, some top talents have gone backwards at Arsenal in recent times, and it may be that the environment at Leicester is a better one for young players to develop and enjoy their football without too much pressure and expectation.