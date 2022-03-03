Championship defender Djed Spence is proving to be quite the tantalising prospect from clubs in the elite category of European football.

Bayern Munich have already declared their interest in the 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough.

However, while a host of other clubs on the continent have also watched the Englishman, a number of Premier League clubs are also seeing their interest in him grow as the season progresses. Tottenham Hotspur being chief among them.

According to Goal, Spurs are now the favourites to sign Spence, overtaking Bayern Munich in the race for his signature.

Spence has come to the attention of a number of clubs across Europe following a particularly impressive display against Arsenal in the FA Cup earlier this season. He then proceeded to score in the next round when Forest faced off against FA Cup holders Leicester City, demolishing The Foxes 4-1.

He has been a key component of Forest’s push for promotion to the Premier League, and finds himself one point behind parent club Middlesbrough and just three points away from a spot in the playoffs.

Spence has a contract with Middlesbrough which runs until 2024, so they will likely be able to hold out for a good fee from any of the interested clubs around Europe, including Spurs who are desperate to sign a good quality right wing-back.