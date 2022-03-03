Newcastle United are reportedly ready to rival Manchester United for the transfer of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigeria international has performed well in his time in Italy, following some impressive displays as a youngster with former club Lille, and it now seems he could be on the move again.

According to “a mix of claims from Il Mattino and CalcioNapoli”, as summarised and translated by Sport Witness, Newcastle are seemingly ready to try like mad to get a big deal done for Osimhen this summer.

This follows Osimhen also being linked with Manchester United by the Daily Star, though that report suggested the Red Devils had made it clear they wouldn’t be meeting Napoli’s demands to pay £100million for the 23-year-old.

Still, Man Utd will surely need to spend big on new attacking players this summer if they are to replace aging duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani up front.

Osimhen seems ideal for that role, even if it’s clear he will be pricey to bring to England.

Newcastle fans will surely be hoping their wealthy new owners splash the cash on this exciting talent to help take Eddie Howe’s side to the next level and perhaps even get them competing for the top four next season.