Roman Abramovich is selling Chelsea Football Club after 19 long years at Stamford Bridge’s helm.

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has sparked mounting pressure on the Russian billionaire to offload his UK-based assets or risk facing potentially devastating financial sanctions.

Following a recent statement made by Abramovich confirming his intentions to sell the club in due course, former club captain John Terry, who lifted 17 major trophies for the Blues, took to social media to show his appreciation for his ex-employer.

The legendary centre-back posted an image of himself holding the Premier League trophy alongside Abramovich with a caption that read: “The best.”

However, taking issue with the former Blues’ skipper, Labour MP Chris Bryant has fired back with his own post that reads: “This is appalling.”