Roy Keane slams “pathetic” Tottenham and won’t let Harry Kane off the hook either

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has launched a brutal attack on Tottenham after their humiliating FA Cup exit this week.

Speaking on ITV, the pundit slammed Spurs and their “Spursy” nature, describing them as “pathetic”, and also saying star player Harry Kane can’t escape criticism either.

Tottenham recently stunned Manchester City with a hugely impressive 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium, but in general they haven’t made enough progress under Antonio Conte.

Spurs are now out of the FA Cup after a surprise defeat at Middlesbrough, and Keane has ripped into the poor mentality of the club, as seen in the video clip below…

“Spurs… Spursy! How many times do we have to say it? Whatever’s in that club’s DNA – the players – there’s a weakness there. It’s really pathetic but I wasn’t surprised. Going up to Middlesbrough in midweek, probably a bit cold. No surprises there.” ? Roy Keane on Tottenham ? pic.twitter.com/Gt0ow6EPnO — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 2, 2022

Even a world class manager like Conte doesn’t seem to be able to improve this worrying aspect of the team, while star player Kane doesn’t escape criticism either.

Ian Wright tries to argue that Kane’s played well recently, but Keane insists if he’s on the pitch during results like this, then he needs to step up as well.