Roy Keane slams “pathetic” Tottenham and won’t let Harry Kane off the hook either

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has launched a brutal attack on Tottenham after their humiliating FA Cup exit this week.

Speaking on ITV, the pundit slammed Spurs and their “Spursy” nature, describing them as “pathetic”, and also saying star player Harry Kane can’t escape criticism either.

Tottenham recently stunned Manchester City with a hugely impressive 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium, but in general they haven’t made enough progress under Antonio Conte.

Spurs are now out of the FA Cup after a surprise defeat at Middlesbrough, and Keane has ripped into the poor mentality of the club, as seen in the video clip below…

More Stories / Latest News
Conor McGregor drops strong hint at interest in buying Chelsea FC for £3bn
Germany seize $600m superyacht owned by Russian billionaire with ties to Everton & Arsenal
Arsenal may already be prepared to replace summer signing with fresh Serie A transfer raid

Even a world class manager like Conte doesn’t seem to be able to improve this worrying aspect of the team, while star player Kane doesn’t escape criticism either.

Ian Wright tries to argue that Kane’s played well recently, but Keane insists if he’s on the pitch during results like this, then he needs to step up as well.

More Stories Harry Kane Roy Keane

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. We our rubbish all they do is play on their own half thay have no idea how to go forward I think our goal keeper has the ball the most

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.