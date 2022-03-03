Spurs readying £5.4m contract offer for Inter Milan defender

Tottenham Hotspur has been linked with Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij for several transfer windows, however, although a move has never really seemed close, that could all be set to change in the coming summer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Inter Live, who claims the Serie A champions could finally be preparing to let the Holland international depart the San Siro.

Writing about the prospect of seeing the 30-year-old centre-back leave, Inter Live have noted that come the summer, Inter Milan ‘could lose one of the pillars of recent years and the player ‘most expendable’ is de Vrij – mainly due to his recent form, age and current contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

MORE: Rangnick likely to “change from his normal style” for Man United’s clash with Man City, says ex-Red Devil

The outlet also goes on to suggest that Tottenham Hotspur, now managed by former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte, are prepared to offer de Vrij a four-year deal worth £5.4m-per year.

Since joining Inter Milan on a free transfer from Lazio in 2018, de Vrij has gone on to feature in 153 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 14 goals along the way.