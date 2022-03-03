Spurs readying £5.4m contract offer for Inter Milan defender

Tottenham Hotspur has been linked with Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij for several transfer windows, however, although a move has never really seemed close, that could all be set to change in the coming summer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Inter Live, who claims the Serie A champions could finally be preparing to let the Holland international depart the San Siro.

Writing about the prospect of seeing the 30-year-old centre-back leave, Inter Live have noted that come the summer, Inter Milan ‘could lose one of the pillars of recent years and the player ‘most expendable’ is de Vrij – mainly due to his recent form, age and current contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The outlet also goes on to suggest that Tottenham Hotspur, now managed by former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte, are prepared to offer de Vrij a four-year deal worth £5.4m-per year.

Since joining Inter Milan on a free transfer from Lazio in 2018, de Vrij has gone on to feature in 153 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 14 goals along the way.

