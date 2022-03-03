Surprise Newcastle attacker set for long-awaited first-team debut

The final signing of former owner Mike Ashley’s tenure was American striker Santiago Munoz, who joined the Magpies last summer from Mexican side, Santos Laguna.

Since joining the club, Munoz, 19, has been training with the side’s under-23s but has managed just one appearance for the youth side.

However, according to a recent report from the Daily Mirror, the young American was recently promoted to the Geordies’ senior first-team and could even be in line for a surprise debut after training with the club’s biggest stars on Tuesday.

MORE: Rangnick likely to “change from his normal style” for Man United’s clash with Man City, says ex-Red Devil

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin was absent from Eddie Howe’s most recent training session due to a calf injury and that could put Munoz in line for a start against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.